Swastika found painted on Dimple Dell Park building

SANDY — Police say they have no leads after a swastika was found painted on the wall of a building inside a Sandy park.

Former Utah legislator Patrice Arent tweeted a photo Monday of the damage at Dimple Dell Park.

Sandy Police said the vandalism was found Saturday, but that the swastika could have been on the building for an undetermined amount of time. A neighbor who lives near the park saw that the door to the building at Pioneer Homestead had been opened and reported it to police.

Authorities found no tracks in the snow nearby and do not have any suspects.