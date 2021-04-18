SWAT responding to barricaded domestic violence suspect in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police and SWAT team members are at a Taylorsville home where a suspect is barricaded inside and shooting at officers.

The active situation comes following a domestic violence incident, Unified Police announced shortly before 7 p.m. It was not stated how long they had been there.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside the home located near 5350 S. Queenswood (approximately 3600 West).

"Suspect has been firing shots at SWAT," UPD wrote on Twitter.

At the scene, bullet holes were visible on the garage doors of at least one nearby home.

A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene and working to gather more details. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.