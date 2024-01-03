SWAT standoff underway in Taylorsville after man pointed gun at firefighters

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A standoff between a man and police is underway at a reception center in Taylorsville.

Taylorsville Police said the incident began with a medical call at the Aspen Landing reception center, where a 60-year-old man was experiencing some sort of emergency.

A crew with the Unified Fire Department responded, but when they arrived, the man reportedly pointed a handgun at the firefighters. The crew then exited the building and called in the police department. A SWAT team then responded and has been in place for at least two hours.

Officials believe the entire building has been evacuated, other than the suspect. They believe he is inside, and they have been attempting to reach him via phone call. So far, they have been unsuccessful and are waiting either for him to come out or to send the SWAT team inside.

