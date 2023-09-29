SWAT teams respond to armed suspects barricaded in Kearns home

KEARNS, Utah — Armed suspects have barricaded themselves inside a Kearns home Friday, leading to a large response from SWAT teams.

The Unified Police Department says the two men had been involved in shootings over the past week, but offered few other details about the "active dangerous situation" near 5700 South and 4300 West.

South Kearns Elementary was placed on lockout protocol during the incident two blocks away. Parents picking up their children should use the drive-through zone on the north side of the school and their child will be brought out by school staff. Please should come to the school from the north or the west and exit out to 5400 South.

People are being told to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

