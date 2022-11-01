Barricaded suspect leads to shelter-in-place order in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A shelter-in-place order has been issued as police deal with a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside a West Bountiful home on Tuesday.

Police said they originally responded to a 911 call for a domestic situation.

SWAT teams arrived on the scene just after 4:30 p.m., with officers putting up tape near the home in the 800 West area next to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building.

It's not known what the unidentified suspect is accused of and whether they live at the home. Police said the suspect is the only person inside and they are working on setting up contact with the individual.

Road closures for all traffic are at 800 West and 400 North.

