Swig, Moab Brewery and more coming to Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — The final concessions selected to be in the Salt Lake City International Airport as part of its ongoing redevelopment were announced Tuesday, with some local favorites at the top of the list.

In total, 12 restaurants and retail shops were selected to be in phase four of the airport's renovations, with planned opening dates in fall 2025 and 2026.

The newly announced concessions will be housed in Concourse B, in a 16-gate extension to the East of the current concourse. The first five gates will open in fall 2025 and the rest will open the following year.

READ: Date scheduled for opening of anticipated Salt Lake City Int'l Airport tunnel

Swig, Moab Brewery, Aubergine Kitchen, Moochie's Meatball and More, Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers, Good Earth Markets and Art of Aesthetics, which are all local brands, will all find new homes in the airport.

Additionally, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Monarca, Hudson, &Go and Utah National Parks will have locations in the new addition.

"When selecting the concessions for Phase 4, the airport looked for a mix of local, regional and national brands, while taking into consideration pricing, hours of operation, service standards and street pricing," airport leaders explained. "Requirements for the seven food and beverage locations included two full-service restaurants with alcohol service, and five quick-serve restaurants. In addition, five specialty retail and news and gift locations were part of the mix for Phase 4 concessions."

You'll have to wait more than a year for these new restaurants and shops but you can start counting down the days now!