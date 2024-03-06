Date scheduled for opening of anticipated Salt Lake City Int'l Airport tunnel

SALT LAKE CITY — Tired legs traveling between concourses at Salt Lake City International Airport received much-awaited news Wednesday as a date has finally been set for the opening of a new tunnel that's expected to considerably cut down on walking time.

Airport officials announced The River Tunnel connecting Concourses A and B is set to open on Oct. 22 along with other Phase 3 improvements.

When opened, the central tunnel will connect the airport's main terminal directly to Concourse B.

Since the airport's opening in 2020, travelers have had to make the lengthy trek down Concourse A before accessing a different tunnel to get to Concourse B. At nearly a mile, the distance between the front of the airport and Concourse B caused many to break into a sweat when walking to a gate.

In addition to the opening of The River Tunnel, a mini-plaza in Concourse B will be unveiled along with five additional gates.

The look of the The River Tunnel was created by artist Gordon Huether, who has said that his design will help travelers relax.

“When we drop you down into this tunnel, I’m going to take you into a whole, other world," he said. "I’m just gonna bring it down, the temperature down for you.”

According to airport officials, nearly 33 miles of steel will have been used to support the new tunnel, along with 3,800 tons of rebar and 48,000 cubic yards of concrete.

