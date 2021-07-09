Tabernacle Choir returns to Temple Square with public events

SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir will return to Temple Square with public events starting Monday.

Daily organ recitals will resume Monday at noon in the Tabernacle, with recitals being held Monday through Saturday each week.

Rehearsals for the Tabernacle Choir will begin on Aug. 26, with the Bells at Temple Square rehearsals returning Sept. 1. However, all rehearsals will remain closed to the public until Oct. 6.

The choir and orchestra will return to live performances without an audience in a broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Choir officials say they remain hopeful that a live Christmas concert will be performed in the Conference Center in December, although arrangements are still "pending," according to a news release.