Taylorsville fire damages multiple storage units

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Multiple storage units were damaged Friday during a 2-alarm fire in Taylorsville.

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. at the Extra Space Storage location at 5520 South 3915 West. Crews from Unified Fire and the West Valley City Fire Department responded to the scene where 11 units ended up receiving some damage.

Storage unit fire

Officials determined that a running space heater was the cause of the fire, which was considered to have started accidentally.

No injuries were reported at the facility.