Taylorsville fire damages multiple storage units

Unified Fire Authority
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Taylorsville storage unit fire on December 17, 2021
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 18:17:28-05

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Multiple storage units were damaged Friday during a 2-alarm fire in Taylorsville.

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. at the Extra Space Storage location at 5520 South 3915 West. Crews from Unified Fire and the West Valley City Fire Department responded to the scene where 11 units ended up receiving some damage.

Officials determined that a running space heater was the cause of the fire, which was considered to have started accidentally.

No injuries were reported at the facility.

