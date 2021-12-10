Taylorsville police looking for 2 suspects who stole beer, assaulted clerk and delivery driver

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Taylorsville Police Department is asking for help to locate two robbery suspects who are accused of taking four cases of beer as well as assaulting a clerk and delivery driver.

The incident happened at around 3:30 in the morning Thursday at the Speedway convenience store at 4800 S. Redwood Road.

Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville police believe the pair was also involved in a theft from a liquor store in the same city on November 24.

After taking the beer, the suspects fled in a gray Subaru Outback that police believe has been stolen from Murray. The invalid Utah license plate on the vehicle was "U431EY," police report.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should contact local authorities at 801-840-4000.