Teachers, students create classroom surprise for Roy student

ROY, Utah — A Utah mother said her "heart exploded with gratitude" after seeing how teachers and classmates surprised her son at Roy Junior High School last week.

Merrick Kinser, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called 1p36, is in his first year at the school.

Because of the disorder, Merrick often uses a one-on-one room when he becomes overstimulated by the sounds that come from a classroom full of students. Carina Kinser, Merrick's mother, wrote that the room gives her 14-year-old son a "safe and quiet place to learn."

In a post to Facebook, Carina said Merrick's first year at the school has been hard as he doesn't know anyone. However, Rebecca Holley, one of Merrick's teachers, along with school aides and students, came together to make him feel part of the Roy Junior High School family.

The group surprised Merrick, whose family call him their baby Dumbo, by painting his one-on-one room with elephants and a banner with his name.

Rebecca Holley Merrick Kinser stands in front of the painting created by teachers and students at Roy Jr. High School

"I truly wish I could thank those involved in person. By these pictures you can see how happy this made my son," Carina said.

Since seeing the surprise artwork, Carina added that Merrick "hasn't stopped talking about 'his Dumbos,'" saying how the kindness shown by his teachers and classmates has gone a long way and that "new friends are being made."

Rebecca Holley Merrick Kinser points to the painting created by teachers and students at Roy Jr. High School



"It is absolutely amazing how wonderful the teachers especially Mrs. Holley, her aides and now his peers have been to Merrick," wrote Carina. "If your student helped make this happen, thank you so much!"