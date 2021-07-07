Technical rescue of a fallen climber in Echo Canyon

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Search and Rescue teams made a technical rescue of a climber who had fallen in the Echo Canyon area.

According to a Facebook post, Summit County dispatch received a call on July 4 of a female that had fallen.

Crews from the North Summit Fire Service District, Summit County EMS along with Summit County SAR and the Summit County Sheriff responded and rendered aid to the fall victim.

She was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

SAR teams recovered the victims climbing gear and turned it over to the Sheriff's office.

