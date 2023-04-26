Teen allegedly filmed women showering at Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming women showering at Bryce Canyon National Park.

William Hamilton Watkins VII now faces charges of voyeurism, assault, disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence after being taken into custody.

A woman told a Grand County Sheriff's Office deputy that she was showering in a public facility at the park when she leaned over and noticed Watkins filming her with his cell phone camera.

After screaming at Watkins, the woman said she attempted to grab the phone out of his hands before he pulled away. She then tried to stop Watkins from leaving the shower by putting him "in a hold," according to arrest documents," and screaming for help.

While other women ran to contact law enforcement officers, Watkins was able to escape the first victim's grasp and escape, but was later apprehended by the woman's boyfriend.

Watkins told a sheriff's deputy that he "was recording in the female showers but was unable to get a video of the female victim due to her seeing the phone under the shower stalls," court documents said. Although claiming to have deleted any video footage in his phone, the deputy found multiple photos of Watkins hiding in the women's shower and videoing other women showering.