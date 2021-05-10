Watch
Teen dies after ATV accident in southern Utah

Posted at 7:08 PM, May 09, 2021
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A teenager has died from his injuries after a 4-wheeler accident near St. George.

Between 7 and 8 p.m. Friday night, the 14-year-old was driving in the Purple Hill area of Warner Valley when the ATV rolled.

According to Lt. Regan Wilson with Utah State Parks, the teen was going up a hill at a low speed and with a passenger on board.

St. George News reports that the ATV then landed on top of the teen after rolling.

The boy was transported by LifeFlight to a hospital in St. George in critical condition. The passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance, reportedly with only minor injuries.

Officials confirmed Sunday that the teen driver had died.

His name has not been released as of Sunday evening.

