Teen filming through car sunroof dies in Sevier County accident

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A teenager was killed on a dirt road near Richfield after a car overturned while he was filming through the sunroof.

The 15-year-old boy was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata at around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the driver lost control, causing the car to overturn on the road just west of Richfield. Because the teen was standing up and filming through the sunroof, he was pinned under the car and died at the scene.

Two other boys, a 14- and 16-year-old, were also injured and transported to a hospital. It's not known which of the other juveniles was driving at the time of the incident.

The Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating and looking into whether alcohol contributed to the accident.

Richfield police say the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County EMS and Richfield Fire Department also responded to the incident scene.