Teen girl dies after off-roading accident in eastern Utah

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A teenage girl was killed in an off-roading accident Monday afternoon in Uintah County.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. near 6500 East and 6750 South, which is about 10 miles southeast of Vernal.

A 14-year-old girl from the town of Jensen was driving a side-by-side on 6750 South when the vehicle went off the shoulder of the and rolled onto its side.

The girl died from her injuries. It was not stated what her injuries were, nor if she was wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

The accident is under investigation. The victim's name was has not been released.

"The sheriff’s office extends our condolences to the family of the victim during this difficult time," officials wrote in a Facebook post.