Teen rescued after falling 30 feet from cliff between Hurricane and LaVerkin

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 14-year-old boy whose family had just moved to the area was rescued Monday after falling 30-feet from a cliff in Washington County.

The St. George News reports the boy fractured a leg while falling into a valley between Hurricane and LaVerkin.

According to officials, the boy was looking to explore the area. His parents became worried after he did not come home from school and told police they had a feeling they should look by the river.

After being located, a splint was placed on the boy's leg and he was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital in severe condition. Sgt. Darrell Cashin of the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team said the teen may have lost consciousness after the accident.