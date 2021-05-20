Watch
Teen runaways considered 'danger to themselves' may be in Utah

Posted at 1:29 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20

SALT LAKE CITY — Two 15-year-old runaways from Colorado who are considered to be a "danger to themselves" may be in Salt Lake City, officials say.

Makenna Boye and Evan Harren were last seen Sunday in Aurora, CO in a Toyota Highlander.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department say the two were thought to be in Park City earlier this week, and may have then headed to Salt Lake City.

Anyone who knows the location of Boye and Harren should call 911.

