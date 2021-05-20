Teen runaways considered 'danger to themselves' may be in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two 15-year-old runaways from Colorado who are considered to be a "danger to themselves" may be in Salt Lake City, officials say.

Makenna Boye and Evan Harren were last seen Sunday in Aurora, CO in a Toyota Highlander.

In a tweet sent Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department say the two were thought to be in Park City earlier this week, and may have then headed to Salt Lake City.

#AtRisk Makenna & Evan, 15 ran away Sun. On 5/17 they may have been in Park City, now headed to SLC, UT. They may still be in a '01 Toyt Highlander CO/478-FLO. Both may be a danger to themselves. Plz call 911 if you know their location. If you are in crisis text TALK to 38255. pic.twitter.com/1E7SZ4lQDb — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) May 18, 2021

Anyone who knows the location of Boye and Harren should call 911.