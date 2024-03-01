Teen seriously injured while possibly 'hood surfing' in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A Tremonton teenager was airlifted to the hospital after being seriously injured while allegedly hood surfing near a local school.

Police said they were called to the scene near Bear River High School just after 11 a.m. It's believed the unidentified teen was thrown off a vehicle while hood surfing, which is when someone rides on the the top of a vehicle in motion.

Both the teen and vehicle driver are believed to be students at the high school.

After being treated at the scene, the injured teenager was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.