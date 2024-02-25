Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in crash between motorcycle and pickup truck in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A teen was severely injured and may not survive after colliding with a pickup truck in Lehi Saturday afternoon.

Lehi City officials said that around 3:20 p.m., a 17-year-old was riding a home-built "50 model" motorcycle when the crash occurred. He was riding on the sidewalk in the "Exchange" community when he crossed 3830 West and crashed into a Ford F-150.

The boy was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment. Shortly after the accident, officials said he had no pulse and was not expected to survive. There was no update available as of Saturday night.

Officials added that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

