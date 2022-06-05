Teenage employee stops robbery at St. George restaurant

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man who robbed a restaurant in St. George Friday night almost made it out the door with the stolen money before he was thwarted by an unexpected opponent.

According to St. George Police, the suspect went inside Durango's Mexican Grill shortly before 9:45 p.m. He "referenced a weapon, threatened to harm employees and demanded money."

The restaurant workers complied initially. But as the man was leaving, a 17-year-old employee tackled him. Others then helped hold him down while police were called. A manager, who police said was a concealed carry permit holder, heard the commotion and came to assist as well.

After taking the suspect into custody, police said they learned he was driving a vehicle that was reported as stolen out of Las Vegas. He had also just recently been released from custody in Nevada for robbery and kidnapping charges.

Police said no one was injured, and the stolen money was returned. It was not stated whether a weapon was found on the suspect.

"We would like to thank those involved for their efforts in bringing this subject into custody without any injuries to those involved," St. George Police wrote.