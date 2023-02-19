Teenager dies after falling while climbing cliff in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah — For the second time in just over a week, a teenager has died after falling off a cliff while recreating in southern Utah.

Saturday around 5:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was climbing near the edge of a cliff at the Hurricane Overlook, near about 600 E. State Route 59, when he slipped and fell.

The teen fell approximately 150 feet, according to Hurricane Police.

Members of the police department and Hurricane Valley Fire were able to climb down to where the boy landed, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim was from LaVerkin and attended Hurricane High School. His name has not yet been released.

"We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident," the police department wrote in a statement.

Eight days before, a 17-year-old girl fell to her death while hiking in Moab.