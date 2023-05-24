16-year-old girl killed by falling rock pillar in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A teenager died Tuesday after a rock pillar fell on top of her in West Bountiful.

West Bountiful Police said the accident happened near 800 W. Heritage Point Lane, where the 16-year-old girl was "visiting the property with friends." It is not known at this time what caused the pillar to fall.

The girl was taken to Lakeview Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Officials said Davis Behavior Health professionals were called in to offer counseling services to those involved.

