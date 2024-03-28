Teens frightened after what they called 'uncomfortable' police stop in Roy

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Clinton City Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a traffic stop after two West Haven women say they felt unsafe when they were followed and pulled over by officers in an unmarked car.

Tailor Butterfield and Virginia Jensen say they were on their way home at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed they were being followed by a white SUV.

"It made us feel so uncomfortable," explained Butterfield. "We did not want to go home after that, so we turned around and he pulled over to watch us and look at us turn around and we passed him then he followed us right again."

The 19-year-old girls claim they were followed from their home to the area of 4800 South and 3500 West in Roy, where they say they were stopped by the officers in the unmarked Ford Explorer. At the time, the girls said they didn't know if it was a real officer because they say he was in SWAT gear, didn't identify himself clearly and acted aggressive

"He tells me, 'Put your hands on the steering wheel,' and so I put my hands on the steering wheel," said Butterfield. "Now I'm shaking, I'm scared. When we told him we were all sketched out about him following us with a no-marked car, he was like you should've pulled into your driveway."

Since they were stopped in Roy, the girls went to the Roy City Police Department the next day, where local authorities confirmed it was a Clinton City police officer who made the stop.

Butterfield and Jensen believe the officer's actions were questionable.

"If he would've seen me cross a double yellow line, I feel like he would've pulled me over there," Butterfield said.

"But then he followed us into our own neighborhood," added Jensen.

In a statement Thursday, the Clinton Police Department they said that a formal complaint had been received concerning the officer's attire and "circumstances of the traffic stop," adding, "we are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter."

[chris bertram // retired deputy chief of police]

"It could be common practice in Utah for unmarked cars to make traffic stops," said retired Unified Police deputy chief Chris Bertram. "It is also, especially at night, especially for young women, it is a scary situation."

Bertram says if anyone feels uncomfortable, there are steps that can be taken to confirm it is in fact an officer pulling you over.

"Slow down, put your emergency flashers on, find a well-lit area," he said. "If you need to call 911 and ask if this is in fact a police car pulling you over."

Tailor and Virgina are planning to go to the Clinton City Police Department on Friday to give their account of what occurred.