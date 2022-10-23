Teens hikers rescued after being stuck on Mount Olympus

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Three teenage hikers were rescued and treated for hypothermia after being stuck on Mount Olympus on Saturday.

The 19-year-old boys were hiking up the west slab of Olympus during the winter storm when they got cliffed out, meaning they could no longer go up or down the mountain.

"[It was a] horrible day to be out in the mountains climbing and hiking," said Lt. Paul Barker with the Unified Police Department.

After receiving a 911 call from the boys, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team was unable to reach the hikers due to the poor conditions. However, a break in the weather allowed a Department of Public Safety helicopter to locate the boys and airlift them off the mountain.

All three boys suffered from hypothermia and transported to St. Mark's Hospital in stable condition.

While the hikers had coats, they did not have the proper gear to spend a night on the mountain after being trapped.

"Be very prepared," said Barker. "Check the weather and today was probably not the best day to be up there."