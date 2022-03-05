Teens hospitalized after being hit by car in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — Two teenagers were taken to Primary Children's Hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Lehi.

Police say around 4:30 p.m., the 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were standing on a median at the intersection of 3600 West and 2100 North, waiting to cross. A car passing through the intersection veered off the road and hit them, sending them flying about 100 feet.

The girl was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter, and the boy was taken by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

"We want to make sure they’re OK, and we obviously have high hopes at this point," said Sgt. Drew Olson with Lehi Police. "I think that’s the biggest concern right now — we’re all worried to make sure they’re OK.”

The driver has been cooperating with police. They took him to the police station, where they are checking to see if he’s impaired, possibly with narcotics.

Olson said bystanders jumped in to help the teens after the accident.

"They’re rushing across the street —a busy street at that — at 2100 North here to help people that they don’t know, and so I'm grateful for them," he said.