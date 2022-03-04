Utah boy dies after being hit by car while riding scooter

A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle this week while riding a scooter in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood has died after spending a day in critical care, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

The crash happened on Wednesday, March 2 just after 4 p.m. when a 19-year-old woman allegedly crashed into the boy after he ran a stop sign near North Horizon Drive and North Hummer Drive.

The GoFundMe identified the boy as Kayden Pennock.

He was taken to Children's Primary Hospital where he remained in critical care until Thursday night, when his family said, they were informed he wouldn't make it.

"Kayden was intelligent, loving, funny, caring, creative. He was a wonderful friend, son, brother and grandson. He was one of the best 13 year olds around and he is going to be greatly missed by so many," the GoFundMe page read.