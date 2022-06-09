Teens ejected from rollover crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — Multiple teens were ejected from a truck during a rollover crash in Hurricane on Wednesday.

Four of the teens were hospitalized after the GMC pickup truck they were in rolled down an embankment on SR-7 near Sand Hollow Reservoir at about 6:15 p.m.

The Utah Highway Patrol said three passengers were ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing seat belts. Only the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, remained in the truck during the crash.

All four teens were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for evaluation, with two suffering moderate injuries and a third whose injuries were more severe.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.