Teens injured, lucky to be alive after playing with fire on Utah dam

UTAH COUNTY — A group of teenagers suffered serious burns after messing around with gasoline and fire at a local reservoir over the weekend.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the three boys were on top of the spillway at Silver Lake Flat Reservoir early Saturday morning when the incident occurred. The reservoir is located up American Fork Canyon, just north of Tibble Fork.

The high schoolers, ages 17 and 18, called police around 3:30 a.m. once they had driven themselves down the canyon far enough to get cell service. They then proceeded to drive themselves to the hospital. Cannon said all three had serious burns — possibly second-degree — to their faces and arms, and one suffered burns to his legs.

The teenagers told police that they were on top of the dam's spillway when they poured gasoline on the ground and lit it on fire. The gasoline and vapors ignited extremely fast, and the flames leapt toward the teens "violently," Cannon said.

Cannon said the teens are "lucky to be alive." Police don't yet know exactly why they were doing this dangerous activity, but most likely they were just messing around without realizing the serious — or even deadly — possible repercussions.

Cannon also said it's unlikely that the teens will face criminal charges, although they could be charged with trespassing or reckless burning. He said there didn't seem to be any intent to cause injury or damage property, but law enforcement will talk to the local water authority to determine if there was any damage.