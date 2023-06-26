Test detonation, not meteorite, cause of loud 'boom' heard in northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — A controlled detonation was the cause of a loud boom that alarmed many residents in northern Utah on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed the detonation on the west edge of the Great Salt Lake with the Utah Test and Training Range, adding that it was not a meteorite that made the loud sound.

Just before 1 p.m., many people contacted FOX 13 News through social media asking about "loud boom" that was heard in Weber County just before a power outage in the area.

Moments before the detonation confirmation, the NWS claimed to be unsure of the boom.

"While our expertise may be in hydrometeors, we are not equipped to speak with any sort of authority on those of interstellar origin," the NWS wrote on social media.

Last month, Hill Air Force Base sent out a release alerting nearby residents of upcoming activity on the training range. The U.S. Air Force said some of the detonations would involve more than 10,000 pounds of net explosive weight.

According to the release, depending on weather conditions, one or two detonations may take place each week through September.

A nearby power outage was partially caused after a vehicle hit a power pole in the Marriott-Slaterville area, causing it to explode. The crash, along with a downed wire in another location, has resulted in 30 outages affecting over 2,500 customers just after the noise was reported.

Officials say it will take a little while before repairs are completed and power is restored.

