Thanksgiving prices have Utahns feeling holiday sticker shock

MURRAY, Utah — Martha Sammond is excited to make her fluffy homemade rolls and decadent cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving this year, but like most Utah residents, she's already wary about the prices she will see when she grabs her cart at the grocery store.

"The sticker prices, I think everybody gets a shock when they go to the grocery store, especially us seniors," she said. "It's like, oh my gosh, the good ol' days are gone."

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, in the past two years the average price for Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has increased from $46.10 in 2020 to $64.05 this year.

Sammond is heading to the grocery store this weekend to begin shopping for ingredients for her home-cooked meal, and she's aware of what it's going to cost when she arrives at the register.

"Everything has shot up to where if you're providing for 8 or 10 people it's going to cost you a lot of money to do a regular thanksgiving dinner," she said.

The biggest factor in the overall price of Thanksgiving increasing is turkeys.

"We have, unfortunately, seen some increasing in prices. A lot of that is due to turkey prices, that is result of the avian influenza outbreak in the United States," said Bailee Woolstenhulme with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

However, some favorite holiday side dishes like sweet potatoes and stuffing have increased as well.

"We have seen prices increase as much as up to 6% and as low as 1%," added Woolstenhulme.

While Thanksgiving might be in front of mind as the holiday is days away, inflation is impacting everything and everyone is feeling the pain in their pockets, especially those like Sammond. Since her husband passed away, the Murray resident has had to work two jobs to make ends meet.

"I look for food banks, I get coupons... but inflation is hard," she said.

Despite her situation, Sammond is going to live up to the message of the season for those without family and people living in poverty during the holidays.

"Try to reach out to people that you know in your neighborhood that are less fortunate than you are and families that need help."