The Arts return to Salt Lake County with in-person performances

SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t matter if it's the soaring sounds of a symphony playing an amazing arrangement or the sultry vocals from Andrew Loyd Weber's "Phantom of the Opera," performing arts haven’t been the same since the pandemic.

With pandemic restrictions, many haven't been able to attend a performance in-person in over a year.

Right around the corner, musicians are waiting in the wings to take to the stage and welcome audiences back to the theater.

Read: SL County Council to consider new mask mandate ahead of COVID-19 'endgame' bill

“It just feels so good I cannot tell you” Barbara Scowcroft, a violinist with the Utah Symphony said.

Energy at rehearsals on Wednesday was electric as musicians practiced for their upcoming shows.

“What is amazing is the anticipation of seeing our audiences this weekend," Sowcroft said. "I mean Thursday Friday and Saturday… to be able to do it 3 times? Cause that’s what we're craving."

A limited number of tickets will be sold for each show in order to be able to socially distance the audience, but even with smaller crowds, the Utah Symphony is excited to get back on stage.

Read: All Utahns 16+ now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“That interaction between the stage and the audience it really does matter” Steven Brosvik,President and CEO of the Utah Symphony added.

At the Eccles Theatre, performances showcasing the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber begin on May 7.

“Being without the arts has made us appreciate how important it is.” Kurt Bestor, Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist said, “It's not just a luxury anymore it's a humanity that makes us human.”