'The baby fell down!': Family recalls moment Herriman boy fell out of window

HERRIMAN, Utah — A 5-year-old boy remains in critical condition a day after falling out of a second-story window at his Herriman home.

It all happened Wednesday when J.J. Hernandez and his sister ran to the window to wave to their mother who was arriving home from work.

"My girl opened this window to say ‘Mommy, hello! Hello, mommy! Hello, mommy!," said J.J.'s father, Javier Hernandez.

J.J. was sitting on this window sill when he pressed against the screen, causing it to fall and Hernandez's son fell with it.

During the fall, J.J. hit his head when he landed in the driveway. A medical helicopter flew him from the home to the hospital in critical condition.

"My wife called me screaming, screaming ‘The baby fell down! The baby fell down! The baby fell down!" said Hernandez.

Doctors at Primary Children's Hospital remove part of J.J.'s skull to allow his brain to swell. His parents remain a little shaken up but medical experts assure him the prognosis is good.

"He’s responding good to all the medicine all the treatment," said Hernandez.

According to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, there are approximately 15,000 children a year that fall through windows.

Jim Graham, Executive Director of the National Association for Child Window Safety, started the organization after his granddaughter crawled too close to an open window.

"Her mother had no idea that she could crawl on a bed and through a window," Graham explained, adding that parents should move furniture that is too close to window and install specialized child window screens or child guards.

"Almost every house with responsible parents have CO2 detectors and have smoke detectors," said Graham, "the same should be true for window safety."