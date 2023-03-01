Watch Now
The Black experience in Utah: A follow-up discussion one year later

One year ago, we gathered a group of black Utahans to talk about their experiences living here. This year, we’ve gathered many of the same people to talk about whether the needle has moved since then.
Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 00:01:06-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Black citizens make up only 1.5 percent of the state’s population. And yet, they have a disproportionate influence on Utah’s economy. They occupy virtually every walk of life and work in every industry.

For the most part, our Black friends and neighbors say they feel welcome in this largely white, homogenous state. But they also talk about micro-aggressions — not necessarily overt racism, but certainly demeaning, and often offensive.

One year ago, FOX 13 News gathered a group of black Utahans to talk about their experiences living here; to hear firsthand what it’s like for them. That nearly 90-minute conversation can be found here.

This year, we’ve gathered many of the same people to talk about whether the needle has moved in the past year.

FOX 13 News anchors Bob Evans and Robyn Oguinye hosted this year’s discussion. We shared some highlights in the video above.

The full hour-long conversation can be viewed below.

