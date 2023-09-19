The race for Utah House Speaker is under way

ST. GEORGE, Utah — When House Speaker Brad Wilson leaves office in November, his former colleagues will choose his replacement from among themselves.

Two potential candidates have already expressed interest in the post. House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, told FOX 13 News on Monday he intended to run. He has served under Speaker Wilson in House leadership.

"I will be running for the Speaker, yes," he said. "I know there are a couple others that have talked about it. We'll see how that plays out."

On Tuesday, Rep. Melissa Ballard, R-North Salt Lake, told FOX 13 News she was seeking the Speaker's position. She currently chairs the Higher Education Appropriations Committee.

"I'm excited to run for Speaker. We have an amazing state, and the Utah House has incredible people from all across the state representing all of you. My role as Speaker is to listen, direct our priorities, articulate our efforts to the public, and help my colleagues pass legislation with good policy for today and years to come," she said in a statement.

There may be others who will jump in before House Republicans meet in November in a closed caucus to choose the new Speaker. Following a caucus vote, the House then meets in an "extraordinary session" to confirm the new Speaker.