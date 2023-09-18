House Speaker Brad Wilson to resign ahead of U.S. Senate run

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announced Monday he will resign from the state legislature to make a run for the U.S. Senate seat that Mitt Romney will vacate in early 2025.

WATCH: Who will replace in the U.S. Senate?

Wilson, who will leave the legislature on Nov. 15, had long been expected to run for the seat even before Romney's announcement last week that he would not seek reelection.

"I’ve really enjoyed working closely with all of my colleagues," Wilson told FOX 13 News. "There’s some difficult times through COVID but we’ve also done some remarkable things, whether it’s been cutting taxes or making big investments in the state’s future including big pay increases for education.

"We live in a great state and great people help lead that. I’m just really proud of the work we’re done here, people love living in Utah for good reason."

Wilson was first elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 2011 and has served as Speaker since January 2019.

Earlier this year, Wilson formed an exploratory committee that allowed for fundraising ahead of formally declaring his candidacy.

When asked Monday whether this was the last the state would see of him in public service, Wilson replied, "Stay tuned, we've got more in store."