Thief drives truck through South Jordan storefront to steal e-bikes

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A thief went to drastic measures to steal five e-bikes from a Utah bicycle store early Saturday morning, ramming a pickup truck through the front of the building in order to gain access.

Hangar 15 Bicycles posted on Facebook that its South Jordan location at 11445 S. Redwood Road was broken into around 3:15 a.m. It's one of six Hangar 15 stores throughout Salt Lake County and Utah County.

The store's surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on tape (seen in video player above). It shows the pickup, which some on social media appeared to be a Ford F-250 or F-350, slowly drive past the store before turning around and facing the front doors. One person then gets out and peers into the glass, then returns to the truck and accelerates into the storefront.

Cameras inside showed the suspect grabbing several bikes and loading them into the truck bed. The truck then backs out and drives away, its hood still covered in broken glass.

Store management said the five bikes stolen were Specialized Levo E-bikes, totaling about $50,000. The damage to the building, as well as other bikes and accessories that were run over in the process, was estimated at another $50,000 at least.

Hangar 15

Three of the bikes are black, one is sage green, and one is orange.

The serial numbers are:

888818726929

888818728046

888818755493

BS2221213153

888818728404

South Jordan Police are investigating, but they were unable to give any further information as of Sunday evening.