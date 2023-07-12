Think it's hot in Utah now? Just wait a few days

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah residents may think it couldn't get any hotter than it has over the last few days, Mother Nature is saying, "Hold my beer!"

WATCH: Volunteers to help create heat map for Salt Lake City this weekend

With temperatures already soaring past the century mark in southern Utah, and getting close to that point in the northern part of the state, things are forecast to get even toastier this weekend.

For the first time this summer, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings across the state scheduled to take effect beginning Saturday.

As temperatures hit as high as 115 degrees in lower Washington County, dangerous levels of heat will get underway in the following locations starting Saturday through Monday:



Zion National Park (108-114 degrees)

Lower Washington County (110-115 degrees)

Glen Canyon Recreation Area (102-114 degrees)

Lake Powell (102-114 degrees)

The threat expands to areas in the north Sunday through Monday, including the Salt Lake Valley and Wasatch Front:



Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains

Tooele and Rush Valleys

Eastern Box Elder County

Northern Wasatch Front

Salt Lake Valley

Utah Valley

At the excessive levels of heat, those sensitive to high temperatures could be impacted by heat-related illnesses.

Residents and visitors are urged to hydrate before feeling thirsty, wear light clothing, shift outdoor activities away from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned room.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include: Body temperatures of 100-104 degrees, cramping, headaches, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.

"The real warning signs are things like fatigue, weakness, excessive sweating," said Dr. Rishi P. Singh, the president of the Cleveland Clinic of Martin County, Florida.