This Bud's for U-tah! Popular beer unveils special Utah bottle

SALT LAKE CITY — Hey, Utah! This Bud's for U!

Fresh off its campaign last year to try and become the Official State Beer of Utah, Budweiser unveiled a new limited-edition Utah bottle Monday.

Company officials say Utah is the first state ever to have a specially designed Budweiser bottle.

Of course, the folks at Budweiser are well aware that there is no official state beer title, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to gain favor in the Beehive State, so cheers to them!

The new bottles will only be available Monday through Wednesday.