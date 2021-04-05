Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

This Bud's for U-tah! Popular beer unveils special Utah bottle

items.[0].image.alt
Budweiser
Budweiser Utah Bottle.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 16:36:19-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Hey, Utah! This Bud's for U!

Fresh off its campaign last year to try and become the Official State Beer of Utah, Budweiser unveiled a new limited-edition Utah bottle Monday.

Company officials say Utah is the first state ever to have a specially designed Budweiser bottle.

Of course, the folks at Budweiser are well aware that there is no official state beer title, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to gain favor in the Beehive State, so cheers to them!

The new bottles will only be available Monday through Wednesday.

Utah Budweiser Bottle

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere