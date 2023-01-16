This MLK Day, former Jazz players weigh in on state of race relations in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Today we honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., but what is the state of race relations in Utah?

A day of service to honor Dr. King is planned at the Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, where FOX 13 spoke to former Jazz star Thurl Bailey about his experience as a Black man in Utah.

"As we celebrate Dr. King’s legacy I think one of the things we have to remember is that we’ve made some progress—not just in Utah—you know, in our country in general. But we still have a long way to go," said Bailey.

"When I first came to Utah it was not a struggle for me, but a culture shock."

Bailey said there were things he had to get used to here, but that people also had to get used to him. His culture wasn't prevalent in the state, so he said the first thing he did was to surround himself with "really good people."

But Bailey's experience wasn't always positive.

"A lot of it was because of ignorance. I’ve made my home here in Utah for the last 30 years, so something must have worked."

Last week, former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell returned to Utah with his new team; he said that racial issues in Utah were "exhausting," and that it's much easier for him in Cleveland where he plays for the Cavaliers.

"I just think that there’s still a lot of education, a lot of learning, a lot of acceptance that needs to go on. I think there’s always something to learn," said Mitchell.

He said that Utah is behind other places with more diverse populations and an understanding of what other cultures can bring, but there's been progress.

"I think that we’ve come a long way in the sense of understanding the true meaning of diversity . . . over the years there’ve been things that have happened that maybe in the past the response to those things wouldn’t have been satisfactory," he added.

Mitchell believes that Salt Lake City hosting the Olympics in 2002 helped Utah become a world stage and broaden some horizons, as well as policy and attitude changes within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

"As a member myself, I’ve seen some gradual changes. A lot more inclusion involved. So those are some of things I’ve noticed over the years, again, not perfect, but there’s an intentional effort if you will to understand and be better, all of us."

Other Jazz players have expressed hesitancy about playing in Utah, having heard about intolerance or the racial make up of the state, where the Black population is just two percent.

