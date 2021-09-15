Thousands of songbirds migrating through Salt Lake City tonight

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake City are being asked to turn out their lights and shade windows starting Wednesday night as thousands upon thousands of songbirds migrate through the area.

BirdCast Alerts lists the migration forecast at "High" over the next two nights. The "High" rating means over 2,000 birds are expected to fly through Salt Lake City.

Light pollution is a threat to the migrating birds as it attracts and disorients them while in flight. According to BirdCast, up to 988 million birds die in collisions with buildings when migrating annually.

"Turning off lights dramatically reduces hazards from attraction to and disorientation by light, allowing birds to safely proceed with their migratory journeys," writes BirdCast.