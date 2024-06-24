Thousands of Utahns lose internet service with widespread Xfinity outage

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Utahns are without home internet service Sunday after a widespread outage hit the state.

Xfinity's website reports more than 2,000 outages in several different areas. In the example below for Salt Lake City, each purple dot signifies an outage of over 2,000.

Xfinity

Similar results were also found in nearly every city on the Wasatch Front, from Logan to Provo.

A total number was not available as Xfinity's website only shows outages within a relatively small radius of a specific address. However, initial searches using the tool indicated that there are more than 20,000 in Salt Lake County alone.

Most of the outages were first reported between 3-4 p.m., and the estimated time of service being restored ranges from 9-11 p.m. The cause, according to the company: "Network Damage." What that damage consists of is not clear; the site states: "Our network has sustained damage that makes us unable to deliver your services."

The images below show hundreds of outage reports since about 4 p.m. on DownDetector. According to the map, the Salt Lake area is one of several major hotspots of outages across the country.

DownDetector.com