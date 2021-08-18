Watch
Thousands of Utahns without power after storms on Tuesday

AP
Posted at 7:15 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 09:41:42-04

Rocky Mountain Power reports thousands of homes in the northern half of Utah are without power Wednesday morning after strong storms blew through Tuesday night.

Power Outages in Utah as of 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

As of 7:30 a.m. they reported 2,672 customers without electricity, down from a peak of around 5,000 at 6:30 a.m.

Most of the outages were concentrated around Ogden, Salt Lake City and the Delta area.

Power outages reported in Utah as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

More widespread heavy rainfall is expected today across Utah.

Check Rocky Mountain Power's outage map here.

