Thousands of Utahns without power after storms on Tuesday

Rocky Mountain Power reports thousands of homes in the northern half of Utah are without power Wednesday morning after strong storms blew through Tuesday night.

Rocky Mountain Power Power Outages in Utah as of 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

As of 7:30 a.m. they reported 2,672 customers without electricity, down from a peak of around 5,000 at 6:30 a.m.



Most of the outages were concentrated around Ogden, Salt Lake City and the Delta area.

Rocky Mountain Power Power outages reported in Utah as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

More widespread heavy rainfall is expected today across Utah.

Check Rocky Mountain Power's outage map here.