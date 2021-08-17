Severe weather, possible flooding forecast across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of Utah is forecast to see some sort of severe weather Tuesday as a cold front arrives, bringing possible thunderstorms and the potential for flash floods.

Following weeks of an extremely dry period, a Red Flag Warning begins at noon at create critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour and the possibility of thunderstorm outflows will exist.

Later in the day, a cold front is expected to arrive in northern and central Utah. Severe thunderstorms are possible mid-to-late afternoon and could impact the evening commute with strong winds, heavy rain and possible hail.

Along with the cold front, a Flash Flood Watch was issued for portions of southern and central Utah, all the way up to Salt Lake County. Slot Canyons in the south and burn scars in the central area of the state are at the highest risk of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service reports "burn scars above highways and residential areas" are at risk in northern Utah.

Cooler temperatures and more rain is forecast for Wednesday after the cold front moves through. The chances of precipitation will remain in the forecast for much of Utah through Monday.