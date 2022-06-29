Thousands without power in Davis County following outage

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Over 3,500 customers are without power in Davis County after an outage early Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain Power said customers in Centerville, West Bountiful and Woods Cross are affected by the outage.

Because of the outage, a burn off at the Hollyfrontier Sinclair refinery is underway. The South Davis Metro Fire reported the large amount of flare seen at the refinery is a "normal safety measure and operation."

Crews have been dispatched to determine the cause of the ouTage, which is expected to be repaired by 11 a.m.