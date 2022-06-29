Watch Now
Thousands without power in Davis County following outage

Michael Clark
Customers and staff at Maverik store in Davis County work in the dark following power outage
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 10:38:45-04

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Over 3,500 customers are without power in Davis County after an outage early Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain Power said customers in Centerville, West Bountiful and Woods Cross are affected by the outage.

Because of the outage, a burn off at the Hollyfrontier Sinclair refinery is underway. The South Davis Metro Fire reported the large amount of flare seen at the refinery is a "normal safety measure and operation."

Crews have been dispatched to determine the cause of the ouTage, which is expected to be repaired by 11 a.m.

