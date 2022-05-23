Threatening social media posts made against Moab school

MOAB, Utah — Police in Moab said a student made threats against a school on social media over the weekend.

The student allegedly made the threats against Helen M. Knight Elementary School; however, police say there is no danger to students or faculty.

"We do not believe there is an imminent threat to any students or members of the community at this time," the Moab City Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

The department worked with school officials to investigate the threats made by a student at the school.

Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to the department at 435-259-4321, or at the Utah Department of Public Safety's website.