Three children, one adult lost for hours while hiking rescued by Utah National Guard

What was supposed to be an easy night evaluating from the back of a Black Hawk turned into a search and rescue mission where 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah National Guard, pulled three kids and one adult from the forest after being lost since the morning. Luckily everyone was fine, just a little dehydrated.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 03, 2023
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A group of four hikers, comprised of three children and an adult, was rescued by the Utah National Guard Wednesday night after they became lost while hiking amid intense stormy weather.

The hikers were located near the Strawberry River drainage area in Wasatch County and were all found to be in good condition.

The group had been lost since Wednesday morning at some point, and was located around 9:30 p.m., officials reported.

Although their identities weren't disclosed, officials report the children were all male and were ages 7, 10 and 14-years old. The adult was a 50-year-old man.

Guard members were helping the Department of Public Safety with the rescue mission due to the night and stormy conditions that swept across Utah, bringing intense rain and wind.

Using a helicopter and camera, Guard members located the group in the forest and they were hoisted to safety.

A medical crew conducted an initial evaluation and found everyone in good condition but a little dehydrated.

The group was reunited with their family in Heber City.

