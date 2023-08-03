Three children, one adult lost for hours while hiking rescued by Utah National Guard

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A group of four hikers, comprised of three children and an adult, was rescued by the Utah National Guard Wednesday night after they became lost while hiking amid intense stormy weather.

The hikers were located near the Strawberry River drainage area in Wasatch County and were all found to be in good condition.

The group had been lost since Wednesday morning at some point, and was located around 9:30 p.m., officials reported.

Although their identities weren't disclosed, officials report the children were all male and were ages 7, 10 and 14-years old. The adult was a 50-year-old man.

Guard members were helping the Department of Public Safety with the rescue mission due to the night and stormy conditions that swept across Utah, bringing intense rain and wind.

Using a helicopter and camera, Guard members located the group in the forest and they were hoisted to safety.

A medical crew conducted an initial evaluation and found everyone in good condition but a little dehydrated.

The group was reunited with their family in Heber City.