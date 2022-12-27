Three critically injured in SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were critically injured in a major crash in Salt Lake City.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 600 North and 900 West.

Witnesses say one of the drivers was going very fast and crashed into the driver's side of a second car with two people inside.

Police say those two people have life-threatening injuries, and investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

“We are asking that anyone who lives in this Rose Park neighborhood to check their home security footage,” said Brent Weisberg with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “To see that they happen to have anything, especially down south of our location, to check it to see maybe if it captured that number one vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed that would help us with our investigation.”

Both the crash analysis reconstruction team and crime lab technicians responded to the scene.

Names of those involved in the crash have yet to be released.