Three minor earthquakes reported near Milford

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — On Sunday and Monday, three smaller earthquakes were reported near the town of Milford in Beaver County.

The tremors all occurred within a mile of each other and about six miles southwest of Milford, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

United States Geological Survey

A 3.2-magnitude quake was detected Sunday at 6:35 p.m., followed by a 2.5 at 7:44 p.m.

Then Monday at 12:40 p.m., a third earthquake within 24 hours was reported. It was measured at 3.0 magnitude.

Tremors of these magnitude levels tend to not cause any damage, but they may be felt by nearby residents.

There have also been dozens more in the same area with varying magnitudes in the past 30 days, according to the USGS site, with most coming in at less than 2.5 on the Richter scale.