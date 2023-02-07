Tiger Woods set to design his first golf course in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — Tiger Woods is coming to Park City and he's bringing a golf course with him.

The Marcella Club announced the legendary golfer, considered one of the best to ever play the game, will design the new 18-hole course at their Park City location. It will be the first course created by Woods' company, TGR Design, in Utah and the entire Mountain West.

According to a release Tuesday, the mountain course will be integrated into the natural landscape and will be the state's longest and highest-elevated course.

“Utah is an incredible place, with favorable year-round weather that offers opportunities to be active outdoors throughout all four seasons — golfing, skiing, biking, hiking, and fishing — the list goes on and on," said Woods. "I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location."

A winner of 15 major championships, Tiger Woods is one of the most popular players in golf history. As his career on the course winds down, TGR Design is ramping up with courses across the U.S., Mexico and Bahamas.

When opened, Marcella Club will be part of the new Mayflower Mountain Resort and feature ski trails, lifts, dining, and golf.

"The canvas for my course is one of the most dramatic I’ve ever seen," Woods shared. "It has ridgelines with some of the most stunning views in the world, valleys with amazing contours and topography, and groves of trees that allow me to use creativity to bring to life a golf experience that’s something special.”

An opening date of the golf course or resort was not made available.